Global finance architecture is outdated, unjust - UN chief

The global financial architecture is outdated, dysfunctional, and unjust, and has failed in its mission to provide a global safety net for developing countries, the United Nations Secretary General said on Thursday.

Addressing delegates the start of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, António Guterres said international financial institutions were currently too small and limited to fulfill their mandate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)