Ukraine's Zelenskiy say Russia considering 'terror' attack at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 22-06-2023 14:50 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 14:29 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday Ukrainian intelligence agencies had received information showing Russia is considering carrying out a "terrorist" attack at the Zaporozhzhia nuclear plant involving a release of radiation.
In a video statement on the Telegram messenger, he said Ukraine was sharing the intelligence with all its international partners.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement