Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-What world leaders said at the Paris finance summit

ON REFORM "Even with the capital that the World Bank and the MDBs (multinational development banks) have, there is clearly potential ...to increase financing capacity," said U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, whose country is the World Bank's biggest shareholder.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-06-2023 15:50 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 15:20 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-What world leaders said at the Paris finance summit
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (Image Credit: Twitter/@SecYellen) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Following are highlights of what world leaders said at a summit in Paris on Thursday to boost crisis financing for poor countries, reform post-war financial systems and free up funds to tackle climate change. ON REFORM

"Even with the capital that the World Bank and the MDBs (multinational development banks) have, there is clearly potential ...to increase financing capacity," said U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, whose country is the World Bank's biggest shareholder. Yellen said an additional 200 billion dollars could be unlocked over a decade.

"We are certainly not ruling out at some later stage a capital increase. But I think that these banks need to function better individually and as a system first, expand their mission to address global challenges, better utilize the capital they have." ON NATURAL DISASTER CLAUSES

"We would also like to see the World Bank offer borrowers the option to add climate resilient debt clauses to their loan agreements. These clauses would help ease pressures on countries if a natural disaster strikes," Yellen said. ON UNLOCKING PRIVATE SECTOR FINANCING

"We need to mobilise the private sector a lot more, there is a lot of liquidity, a lot of money in that world," said French President Emmanuel Macron. ON FAILURE OF INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL ARCHITECTURE

"It is clear that the international financial architecture has failed in its mission to provide a global safety net for developing countries," said U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023