UK PM Sunak continues to support BoE's Bailey - spokesperson

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak supports Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and the government continues to work closely with the central bank in an effort to combat inflation, a spokesperson for the prime minister said on Thursday.

Asked whether Bailey had been doing a good job, the spokesperson said: "He continues to have the prime minister's support."

"We're working incredibly closely with the Bank of England and he continues to support the work they do. And we as government continue to work closely with them on the shared priority to reduce inflation."

