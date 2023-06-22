Left Menu

African peace mission highlighted SA's commitment to peaceful conflict resolution

Ntshavheni said Cabinet deemed the event as unfortunate as everything was done properly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-06-2023 17:08 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 17:08 IST
African peace mission highlighted SA's commitment to peaceful conflict resolution
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Cabinet says the recent African Peace Mission to Ukraine and the Russian Federation underscored South Africa’s principled position of non-alignment and the country’s commitment to the peaceful resolution of the conflict.

“The mission emphasised the need for a de-escalation of the conflict to allow negotiations to commence with urgency, the return of children taken from the Ukraine, the release of prisoners of war, and creation of corridors to facilitate for greater humanitarian assistance,” Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said during a post-cabinet briefing on Thursday.

African Heads of State from Senegal, Comoros, Zambia and South Africa, together with the Prime Minister of Egypt and envoys from the Republic of Congo and Uganda travelled to Ukraine and the Russian Federation to hold talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian leader President Vladimir Putin last weekend.

Cabinet, said the Minister, welcomed a briefing by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the mission, and also noted that President Zelensky and President Putin had welcomed the African peace initiative and committed to further engagements with African leaders on matters raised towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

“Cabinet welcomed the appreciation expressed by global leaders of the value of this African Leaders’ Peace Initiative towards finding a peaceful resolution of the conflict as expressed by the Prime Ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands, as well as the Foreign Minister of France, amongst others.

“Following the peace mission, South Africa will participate in the African Union-Russia Summit in Moscow in July, on the sidelines of which our government will also take the opportunity to further engage Russia on matters the two Presidents undertook to give their consideration,” Ntshavheni said.

Meanwhile, Cabinet said it noted the unfortunate events that unfolded when the flight that transported South African presidential security personnel and media representatives to Poland en route to Ukraine and Russia, landed in Warsaw, Poland.

Ntshavheni said Cabinet deemed the event as unfortunate as everything was done properly.

“On our part everything was done according to normal protocols that are done. There were no dangerous goods on the plane, but weapons that protect that forms the protection of our President.

“It is normal [for] all Presidents as they travel internationally, that they travel with their security and their weapons, and the permits that are allowed for them to come in,” the Minister explained.

She said DIRCO and the Police Ministry will give further details on the matter.

“Cabinet noted that the Department of International Relations and Cooperation will pursue discussions on this matter through the appropriate diplomatic mechanisms and channels,” she said. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023