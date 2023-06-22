Olympics- International Boxing Association is stripped of its recognition-IOC
Reuters | Lausanne | Updated: 22-06-2023 17:10 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 17:10 IST
The International Olympic Committee on Thursday ratified an executive board recommendation to strip the International Boxing Association's (IBA) recognition as the global body for the sport.
The IOC's extraordinary session on Thursday rubberstamped the recommendation - 69 votes in favour and one against - to withdraw the IBA's recognition over what the IOC said was failure to complete reforms on governance, finance and ethical issues.
