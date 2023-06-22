Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Powell firm on interest rate hikes

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 19:03 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Powell firm on interest rate hikes

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday, a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stuck to his hawkish stance on interest rate path and ahead of his second day of testimony before a Senate committee.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 51.05 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 33,900.47. The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.29 points, or 0.24%, at 4,355.40, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 58.79 points, or 0.44%, to 13,443.41 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023