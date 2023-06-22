Left Menu

Himanta apologises to consumer for 'enhanced' electricity bill

Responding to grievances over inflated electricity bills, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself looked into the matter of a complainant and publicly apologised to her for the inconvenience caused.A consumer of the state-run Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd APDCL had recently tagged Sarma and his office on Twitter, and complained about high monthly bill.We have received a staggering bill of Rs 44000 from apdclsocial despite 1 KW load in June.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-06-2023 19:35 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 19:32 IST
Himanta apologises to consumer for 'enhanced' electricity bill
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Responding to grievances over ''inflated'' electricity bills, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself looked into the matter of a complainant and publicly apologised to her for the ''inconvenience caused''.

A consumer of the state-run Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) had recently tagged Sarma and his office on Twitter, and complained about high monthly bill.

''We have received a staggering bill of Rs 44000 from @apdclsocial despite 1 KW load in June. When complain lessen to rs 21000,'' she tweeted.

In response, the chief minister said he would examine the issue ''immediately''.

He later said the meter reading was correct and done under 'Esuvidha'.

''However, it is a case of accumulated readings, as the consumer was under billed by Meter reader named Sri Dilip Rajkhowa. The matter came to light that the meter reader didn't prepare the bill on actual consumption.

''As a result, you received an enhanced bill. My apology for inconvenience caused,'' he tweeted.

APDCL consumers across Assam have been complaining in recent months about ''inflated'' bills after they installed 'smart meters', which are prepaid.

The Power Department has maintained that the meters are not faulty, and normal monthly charges will be levied in a month or two after adjustment of the previous dues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023