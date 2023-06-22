Left Menu

Maha govt, BJP orchestrating riots in state with 'devious plan' to create Manipur-like situation, alleges Patole

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP government is behind these riots, through which attempts were being made to divert peoples attention from issues of inflation, unemployment and those linked to farmers. The BJPs devious plan is to create a situation like Manipur in Maharashtra by using its power, he alleged.Riots were orchestrated at 10 places in Maharashtra, including Amravati, Akola, Shegaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Kolhapur, the state Congress chief said.This cunning ploy of the BJP could not succeed as the ideology of Shahu, Phule, Ambedkar is deeply rooted in Maharashtra.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2023 19:35 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 19:35 IST
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday accused the Eknath Shinde-BJP government of orchestrating riots in parts of the state in the last couple of months and hatching a ''devious plan'' of creating a Manipur-like situation. He alleged that the government was trying to divert people's attention from the burning issues, including inflation and unemployment, through the riots.

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. So far, nearly 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 were injured.

In the recent past, parts of Maharashtra also witnessed communal tension and incidents of violence over social media posts on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan. Talking to reporters, Patole said, ''In the last two-and-a-half months, riots broke out at 10 places in Maharashtra. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is behind these riots, through which attempts were being made to divert people's attention from issues of inflation, unemployment and those linked to farmers.'' The BJP's devious plan is to create a situation like Manipur in Maharashtra by using its power, he alleged.

Riots were orchestrated at 10 places in Maharashtra, including Amravati, Akola, Shegaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Kolhapur, the state Congress chief said.

''This cunning ploy of the BJP could not succeed as the ideology of Shahu, Phule, Ambedkar is deeply rooted in Maharashtra. Even in Shahu Maharaj's Kolhapur, BJP tried to create religious discord, but the BJP's conspiracy was exposed by the people and so this plan also failed,'' he alleged. Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj along with Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Dr B R Ambedkar formed the triumvirate of Maharashtra's progressive and reformist tradition. ''People of the state exercised restraint and kept social harmony intact as they do not support this kind of conspiracy. Congress's state unit held a meeting with the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Governor regarding law and order situation in the state, but nothing concrete has been done so far,'' Patole added. Even as serious problems like inflation and unemployment are being faced, the BJP government does not say speak about them and not take any decisions that will give relief to the people. Farmers are facing climate-related challenges. The government only announces help, but it does not reach out to the farmers, he said.

