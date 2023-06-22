UK's Sunak: It is right Bank of England takes strong action to bring inflation down

It is right the Bank of England (BoE) takes strong action to bring inflation down, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday, saying he supported the central bank.

Asked by a reporter if the BoE had done too little, too late to tame inflation, Sunak told reporters: "I support the Bank of England in what they are doing."

"It's right that the Bank of England takes strong action to bring inflation down. They've got a target to get it back down to 2%, it is right that they deliver on that."

