Maharashtra tourist killed in Sikkim's Pelling after being hit by car

A tourist from Maharashtra died, and her husband was critically injured after a vehicle hit them and fell into a gorge in Sikkim's Gyalshing district on Thursday, police said.

Kabita Gadgil, 49, died on the spot while her husband Rajiv was admitted to the STNM Hospital in Gangtok with severe injuries, they said.

The driver of the vehicle lost control, and hit the couple, before falling into the gorge near Rimbi waterfalls in Pelling, police said.

The couple were touring Sikkim over the last few days, they said.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested, and a case of negligent driving was filed against him, police said.

