Man arrested for `assaulting' woman traffic constable in Thane

A man was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly hitting a woman traffic constable, police said. A case under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of official duty) was registered at Kapurbawdi police station, said an official. As per the constable's complaint, when she stopped the accused at Kapurbawdi circle on Wednesday morning for riding a motorcycle without a helmet, he hit her on the hand.

