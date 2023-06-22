Left Menu

Man arrested for `assaulting' woman traffic constable in Thane

A man was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly hitting a woman traffic constable, police said. As per the constables complaint, when she stopped the accused at Kapurbawdi circle on Wednesday morning for riding a motorcycle without a helmet, he hit her on the hand.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-06-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 21:11 IST
Man arrested for `assaulting' woman traffic constable in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly hitting a woman traffic constable, police said. A case under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of official duty) was registered at Kapurbawdi police station, said an official. As per the constable's complaint, when she stopped the accused at Kapurbawdi circle on Wednesday morning for riding a motorcycle without a helmet, he hit her on the hand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023