Brazil electoral court adjourns Bolsonaro abuse of power trial

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 21:22 IST
Brazil's top electoral court on Thursday decided to adjourn a trial that could leave former President Jair Bolsonaro in the political wilderness for nearly a decade, with the session set to be resumed on Tuesday of next week.

Bolsonaro, a far-right nationalist who in October narrowly lost Brazil's most fraught election in a generation, stands accused of abusing his presidential power last year when he summoned foreign diplomats to publicly vent unfounded attacks on the country's electronic voting system.

The trial was adjourned after lawyers for both Bolsonaro and the center-left Democratic Labor Party, which sued him for abuse of power, made their opening remarks.

