'Serial killer' held for murdering 3 people in Telangana

Hyderabad, June 22 PTI The Cyberabad police on Thursday claimed to have cracked three murder cases with the arrest of a serial killer here.The 34-year-old man killed two footpath dwellers in different places on the intervening night of June 20 and 21, while another person was killed on the intervening night of June 7 and 8 under Mailardevpally police station limits, a release from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said.According to police, the accused bludgeoned the three to death using boulders.

Updated: 22-06-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 21:23 IST
'Serial killer' held for murdering 3 people in Telangana
Hyderabad, June 22 (PTI): The Cyberabad police on Thursday claimed to have cracked three murder cases with the arrest of a ''serial killer'' here.

The 34-year-old man killed two footpath dwellers in different places on the intervening night of June 20 and 21, while another person was killed on the intervening night of June 7 and 8 under Mailardevpally police station limits, a release from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said.

According to police, the accused bludgeoned the three to death using boulders. He also stole some money from two of the deceased.

The accused targeted those sleeping on footpaths at night, with an intention to steal their belongings.

The accused is a habitual offender and was involved in eight cases. After being released from the jail, he began committing murders for gain, they said.

The accused was arrested with the help of CCTV footages from the locality where the crime occurred.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

