Chandrapur Civil Hospital nurse receives award from President Murmu

Pushpa Shravan Pode, a nurse attached with Civil Hospital in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, received the National Florence Nightingale Award from President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday for her selfless service in the health sector.

Pode was among 30 nursing professionals who were honoured with the prestigious award for their dedication, duty and service to the community by President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The president presented a medal and a letter of appreciation to Pode, according to a press release issued by the Chandrapur District Information Office (DIO).

Nurses and attendants who have rendered selfless service and extended benefits of government health schemes at all levels were given the award for 2023, it said.

Pode has been working as a health nurse at Civil Hospital of Chandrapur for the past 21 years, said the release.

She had also served in Naxal-affected areas of Gadchiroli district for five years and is known as a dedicated and hard working nurse, it said.

In the past, Pode, who has actively participated in national health programmes and achieved given targets, has been honoured with several awards locally for her significant contribution to health care, said the release.

The award was instituted in 1973 and so far, a total of 614 nurses and attendants have been honoured with it, it added.

