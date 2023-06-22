Appointed Bengal SEC 'trusting' his ability to conduct free & fair polls: Guv

A day after returning the joining report of State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha to the state government, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday said he had appointed the former bureaucrat ''trusting'' his ability to conduct free and fair polls.

Bose said there have been several incidents of violence in parts of the state and the people of Bengal were ''disappointed'' because of the apparent inaction of the SEC.

''I appointed the SEC trusting that he would conduct the panchayat polls in a free and fair manner. People should be able to vote fearlessly, but I find people are disappointed about the apparent inaction of the SEC,'' Bose told reporters.

''The fact that there is violence cannot be denied,'' he said, adding that the SEC should not only be impartial, but should also be perceived to be impartial.

Bose's reaction came minutes after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ruled out the possibility of removing Sinha.

The governor stressed that the SEC should be impartial and that it is his duty to protect the lives of the common man, and ensure they can cast their vote.

''The SEC has power over the police and magistrate. Bengal expects (the SEC) to do his duty. The SEC is accountable for every drop of human blood that is shed in the field. People want action not an alibi for action,'' he stressed.

Expressing that he is committed to the people of Bengal, Bose also said ''human blood cannot be made a bargaining point''.

''All of us (are) expecting (the SEC) to do his duty. (But) what's happening around? Human blood cannot be made a bargaining point. People have the right to life, the right to peace.... Peace will be established. This is not a promise but a commitment to the people of Bengal whom I love. They trust me. I will certainly rise to that issue. There should be fair and free election and violence should be rooted out from the soil of Bengal,'' he pointed out.

The Governor had on Wednesday night returned the joining report of Sinha to the state government, hours after the ex-IAS officer failed to appear before him after he was summoned to give an explanation on the murders, violence, and clashes during nomination filing for panchayat polls earlier this month. The joining report is routinely sent to several authorities.

