Local TMC leader shot at in Purulia, condition critical

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-06-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 22:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A local TMC leader was allegedly shot at in West Bengal's Purulia district on Thursday, police said.

TMC's Adra town president Dhananjay Chaubey was shot at when he was at the party office in the Pandey Market area, they said.

Chaubey's bodyguard Tanmay Paul was also injured in the firing, a police officer said.

They are undergoing treatment at the Raghunathpur Superspeciality Hospital, and their conditions are critical, he said. Those behind the shooting are yet to be identified, the officer said, adding that an investigation is underway.

West Bengal's rural areas will vote for the Panchayati Raj system on July 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

