Mumbai: Case registered against bakery for pasting ads at CSMT, world heritage site

The Railway Protection Force RPF on Thursday registered a case against a bakery shop in south Mumbais Colaba area for allegedly pasting advertisements at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus CSMT here, a world heritage site.The RPF took action after a Twitter user flagged advertisement posters with the tagline Missing Cookie stuck on a few pillars inside the grand building.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 23:17 IST
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Thursday registered a case against a bakery shop in south Mumbai's Colaba area for allegedly pasting advertisements at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) here, a world heritage site.

The RPF took action after a Twitter user flagged advertisement posters with the tagline `Missing Cookie' stuck on a few pillars inside the grand building. ''A case has been registered against owner of Bakelive_india Colaba branch for unauthorisedly pasting advertising posters on pillars of CSMT Heritage building....u/s 166 of Railways Act,'' RPF replied in a tweet. Several Twitter users expressed outrage over the `defacement'.

''Shameful, strict action needed. Set a precedent,'' demanded Rajesh Ashar, while another Twitter user Satyen Mehta said, ''The defacers must heavily fined''.

''Pls Initiate Suo Moto Action against this Company & Illegal Poster stickers! Crores of Rupees & Efforts have gone to Restore CSMT building. Its an Edifice - Mumbaiz Pride! This is Unacceptable!,'' said @Khurshedsw.

The British-era CSMT building was listed as a world heritage monument by UNESCO in July 2004 for being an outstanding example of the late 19th-century architecture.

