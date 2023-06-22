Left Menu

Union minister inspects drainage facilities after rain causes waterlogging on several roads in Gurugram

The Gurugram MP said a proposal should be prepared and sent to the Haryana government for waterlogged agricultural land near Daulatabad and Babupur villages so that farmers could be compensated for the loss caused due to waterlogging. Rao said farmers are facing economic loss due to waterlogging.

A day after three hours of rain waterlogged several roads, throwing the city out of gear, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh inspected the drainage facilities near Narsinghpur on the national highway 48 here on Thursday.

At a joint meeting with the officers of district administration, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GDMA), Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) and Manesar, Singh directed them to take necessary steps for efficient drainage management in the city. The Gurugram MP said a proposal should be prepared and sent to the Haryana government for waterlogged agricultural land near Daulatabad and Babupur villages so that farmers could be compensated for the loss caused due to waterlogging. Rao said farmers are facing economic loss due to waterlogging. In such a situation, the district administration should compensate them.

District Commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said a survey of the waterlogged area should be conducted by the District Revenue Officer for the timely compensation of the farmers.

MCG Commissioner P C Meena said more pump sets with higher capacity are being installed to drain the waterlogged areas.

Additional arrangements are being made for drainage by the municipal corporation, irrigation and water resources department and national highway authority.

