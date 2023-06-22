Rusted grenade recovered in J-K's Kathua, defused
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-06-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 23:29 IST
- India
A rusted live grenade was recovered by police in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the officials said. The recovery was made in the forest area of Basantpura are of Basholi on the basis of information provided by the locals.
The bomb disposal squad of police rushed to the spot and defused the grenade, they added.
