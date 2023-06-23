French presidency: Macron discussed Ukraine and Taiwan with China's Li Qiang
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-06-2023 00:50 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 00:46 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron discussed various topics including Ukraine and Taiwan during talks in Paris on Thursday with China's premier, Li Qiang, said Macron's office.
The two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris, the French presidency said.
