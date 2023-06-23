Left Menu

South Korea, U.S. agree to step up cyber security cooperation at high-level meeting

South Korea and the United States agreed to step up cooperation on cyber security after holding a high-level meeting on the issue in Washington, South Korea's presidential office said on Friday.

During the inaugural meeting of a new consultation channel between the White House and South Korea's presidential office, Seoul called for efforts to expand information sharing and exchange of personnel between the two countries, it said. The meeting was held from June 20-22.

