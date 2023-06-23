Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Principal secretary to PM reviews progress of Badrinath master plan

Briefing Mishra about the status of the implementation of the projects, Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said construction of the BRO bypass and one-way loop road has been completed while works related to Sheshnetra and Badrish lakes, a civic amenity centre and arrival plaza are in the final stage.

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 23-06-2023 13:25 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 13:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

PK Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, has visited Badrinath to review the progress of projects undertaken in the area under the Badrinath master plan. On Thursday, he inspected the projects, including a BRO bypass road, a one-way loop road, works related to Sheshnetra and Badrish lakes, an arrival plaza, an inter-state bus terminus, expansion of a hospital and the beautification of the Badrinath temple, according to an official release. The temple's reconstruction and beautification are among the ambitious projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mishra said and asked officials to complete the projects in a time-bound manner with a focus on the quality of work. Briefing Mishra about the status of the implementation of the projects, Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said construction of the BRO bypass and one-way loop road has been completed while works related to Sheshnetra and Badrish lakes, a civic amenity centre and arrival plaza are in the final stage.

