West Bank risks 'spiralling out of control' - UN rights chief

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 23-06-2023 14:53 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 14:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The United Nations high commissioner for human rights said on Friday that the situation in the occupied West Bank was deteriorating sharply, adding that Israeli forces had killed at least seven Palestinians including children in a refugee camp.

"This week's violence in the occupied West Bank risks spiralling out of control, fuelled by strident political rhetoric, and an escalation in the use of advanced military weaponry by Israel," Volker Turk said in a statement via a spokesperson at a U.N. press briefing.

The weaponry included helicopter gunships and drones, the spokesperson added.

