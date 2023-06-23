Ukraine says its offensive operations are to shape battlefield
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-06-2023 16:12 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 15:39 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A senior Ukrainian presidential official said on Friday that offensive operations launched by Kyiv against occupying Russian forces were designed to shape the battlefield.
Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak also said on Twitter that the Ukrainian military continued their attacks in a number of areas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Ukrainian
- Mykhailo Podolyak
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Twitter target of EU crypto advertising complaint
Fox News sends Tucker Carlson ''cease-and-desist'' letter over Twitter series: Reports
Jack Dorsey claims Twitter faced pressure during Indian farmers' protest; Govt denies claims, terms it 'outright lie'
Cong demands answers on ex-Twitter CEO's claim of pressure from Centre during farmers' stir
'Outright lie': India denies threatening to shut down Twitter