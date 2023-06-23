Tunisian judge decides to free Chaima Issa, opponent of president -lawyer
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 23-06-2023 17:57 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 17:18 IST
- Country:
- Tunisia
A Tunisian judge has decided to release Chaima Issa, a prominent opponent of President Kais Saied who was arrested several months ago on suspicion of conspiracy, his lawyer Dalila Mbarek told Reuters.
Issa was expected to leave prison later on Friday if the public prosecutors' office did not appeal the judge's decision, Mbarek added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kais Saied
- Mbarek
- Tunisian
- Dalila Mbarek
- Issa
- Chaima Issa
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Four Tunisian soldiers die in military helicopter crash
Tunisian navy recovers two bodies after helicopter explosion
5 dead, dozens believed missing after 3 shipwrecks of migrant boats off Tunisian coast
Tunisian judge bars media from opposition conspiracy cases
Tunisian judge bars broadcast media from opposition conspiracy cases