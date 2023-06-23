Left Menu

Tunisian judge decides to free Chaima Issa, opponent of president -lawyer

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 23-06-2023 17:57 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 17:18 IST
  • Tunisia

A Tunisian judge has decided to release Chaima Issa, a prominent opponent of President Kais Saied who was arrested several months ago on suspicion of conspiracy, his lawyer Dalila Mbarek told Reuters.

Issa was expected to leave prison later on Friday if the public prosecutors' office did not appeal the judge's decision, Mbarek added.

