Left Menu

Always available for meeting with governor, says Bengal SEC Rajiva Sinha

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-06-2023 17:24 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 17:24 IST
Always available for meeting with governor, says Bengal SEC Rajiva Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha, who is in the eye of a storm after his joining report was sent back by Governor CV Ananda Bose ahead of the panchayat election, on Friday said he is always available for a meeting with Raj Bhavan.

A senior official of the State Election Commission said Sinha did not receive any written communication so far about the governor returning the joining report on Wednesday night.

Bose's move came apparently after the retired-IAS officer failed to appear before the governor after he was summoned to explain the murders, violence and clashes during nomination filing for the rural polls.

Sinha, when contacted over the phone by PTI, refused to comment on the matter, except saying: "I am always available for a meeting with the governor." Sinha's name was recommended for the position of the SEC by the state government and approved by the governor.

The former chief secretary of West Bengal had given intimation and met Bose soon after he joined as the state election commissioner which is a constitutional post, the senior official who refused to be quoted told PTI.

Sinha on June 8 announced the date for the three-tier panchayat elections. Widespread violence over the filing of nominations for the July 8 polls has left six people dead and several injured in various parts of the state.

The SEC was asked to meet the governor on June 17 and at that time he sought an exemption because the process of scrutiny of nomination papers was underway, the commission official clarified.

"On the same day later, he had informed the governor that he was available for a meeting," the official said.

According to a former IAS officer, the joining report is just a formality.

"Sinha was appointed as the SEC following due process. He will continue as the SEC since he has not resigned, nor was his appointment cancelled," the officer said.

Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday said though he had appointed Sinha as the SEC, he was "disappointed" because of apparent inaction in controlling pre-panchayat poll violence.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, ruled out removing Sinha, asserting that the rural poll nomination process was peaceful.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023