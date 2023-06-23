Adoption of statements within L20 serves as testament to spirit of social dialogue: Yadav

Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav has said the Labour 20 plays a significant role in the G20 due to its importance in representing workers' interests and advocating for labour-related issues on a global scale. In his valedictory message he said he would like to express his deep appreciation for the outstanding accomplishments of the L20 engagement team regarding the adoption of two crucial Joint Statements: one on the universalisation of Social Security and the portability of social security funds, and another on empowering women in the future of work and upskilling the women workforce in tech-intensive environments. Shri Yadav said the adoption of both statements within the L20 serves as a testament to the spirit of social dialogue.

Shri Yadav expressed his delight for having the L20 summit in the great state of Bihar. He said the state has been a cradle of ancient civilizations and has nurtured some of the world's greatest thinkers and scholars. The Union Minister said Bihar also holds significant historical importance as the birthplace of some of the world’s oldest religions i.e. Jainism and Buddhism. He said nestled in this state is the magnificent Nalanda University, which being a beacon of knowledge, attracted scholars from all around the world, the state of Bihar thus exudes a unique charm.

Shri Yadav extended his gratitude to all the representatives of trade unions of G20 countries and guest countries, experts on labour, state government and the people of Bihar for participating enthusiastically in the summit. He said the two days of deliberations have proven to be incredibly enlightening, as we had the opportunity to listen to diverse perspectives and viewpoints from various stakeholders.

Shri Yadav said a changing work environment characterized by technological advancements, globalization, and evolving labour markets has significant implications for employment and the provision of adequate social security. He said there is therefore, a need for comprehensive and forward-looking social security policies that take into account the evolving nature of work. He said Governments, employers, trade unions, and international organizations must collaborate to ensure that social security systems are inclusive, adaptable, and accessible to all.

The Union Minister said this may involve expanding the coverage of social security to encompass informal and gig and platform workers, implementing portable benefits that follow individuals across jobs, and leveraging technology to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of social security administration.

Shri Yadav said given that Gender equality plays a pivotal role in fostering widespread economic prosperity and promoting social justice, it is highly commendable that the L20 has prioritized the theme of 'Women & Future of Work.' He said in order to fully harness this potential, it is crucial to focus on skilling, up-skilling and reskilling women and enabling their active participation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) -related fields and technology-intensive industries. He said by equipping women with the necessary skills and knowledge, we can ensure their meaningful engagement in the evolving job market and promoting gender parity

Shri Yadav said the outcomes of the L20 summit will play a pivotal role in realizing our objective of advancing decent work, with a particular emphasis on women while ensuring equitable and enduring social protection for all in the times ahead.

(With Inputs from PIB)