Left Menu

Kerala HC asks former KSU convenor to appear before police, says he is to be released on bail if arrested

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed a former KSU convenor to appear before the police for interrogation, even as it granted his anticipatory bail petition, in connection with a case against him for allegedly forging a degree certificate.Justice Ziyad Rahman A A directed Ansil Jaleel, former convenor of the Kerala Students Union KSU, to appear before the investigating officer in the case within one week for interrogation.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 23-06-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 19:02 IST
Kerala HC asks former KSU convenor to appear before police, says he is to be released on bail if arrested
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed a former KSU convenor to appear before the police for interrogation, even as it granted his anticipatory bail petition, in connection with a case against him for allegedly forging a degree certificate.

Justice Ziyad Rahman A A directed Ansil Jaleel, former convenor of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), to appear before the investigating officer in the case within one week for interrogation. However, the court ordered that in the event of an arrest, Jaleel is to be released on bail. The order was given on a plea for anticipatory bail filed by Jaleel after a case against him was filed earlier this month.

''After interrogation, in case arrest of the petitioner (Jaleel) is effected, he shall be released on bail upon executing a bond for Rs 50,000 (Rupees fifty thousand only) with two solvent sureties each for the like sum to the satisfaction of the Investigating Officer. This order shall be in force for a period of two weeks.'' the court said.

It said the order was being issued ''for ensuring the cooperation of the petitioner with the investigation''.

Jaleel is accused of forging a BCom degree certificate. Police opened an investigation on the basis of a complaint by Kerala University's controller of exams who reportedly found that a certificate purportedly issued to Jaleel by the varsity was fake.

Jaleel has refuted the allegations against him by saying he never studied BCom from Kerala University and only enrolled there in the BA Hindi Literature course which he did not complete.

He also claimed that he did not submit a degree certificate anywhere for a job or for higher education The court will take up the matter next on July 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023