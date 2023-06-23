Gurugram authorities step up measures to check waterlogging

Identifying hotspots, handling traffic jams due to waterlogged roads and installation of new drainage pumps are among the measures planned by the district administration here to check flooding of streets during rains.

The action plan to check waterlogging in the city was decided during a meeting of District Collector Nishant Kumar Yadav with officers of the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) on Thursday.

Yadav inspected the drainage system on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, Manesar and other parts of the city. After visiting all the water logging spots with Yadav on Thursday, the officials identified 112 such spots. A meeting was held later in the day, where 20 HCS officers were appointed as nodal officers for monitoring at least five spots each. These officers will also have to ensure that commuters do not face problems due to waterlogging and monitor traffic jams caused due to flooding of streets. ''When it rains, the officers will have to visit their assigned spots and oversee the drainage work. They will also have to ensure smooth traffic management for the commuters with the help of traffic police,'' Yadav told PTI.

''I have also asked the officials of the National Highway Authority of India to install extra water pumps for quick drainage of rainwater from the highway in view of the main water logging point at Narsinghpur," the DC added.

On Wednesday, commuters were forced to get down their two-wheelers and wade through waterlogged roads, while other vehicles crawled and some even broke down as nearly three hours of rain in Gurugram led to traffic chaos in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)