US convenes nuclear meeting with China, France, Russia and UK -State Dept
Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 20:17 IST
The United States convened a meeting this month of nuclear experts from China, France, Russia and the United Kingdom to discuss strategic risk reduction and nuclear doctrines, the State Department said.
The meeting took place on June 13-14 in Cairo, the department said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement