Russia urges Azerbaijan to unblock road between its Karabakh enclave and Armenia

Russia on Friday urged Azerbaijan to fully unblock the Lachin corridor, which links Armenia with the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave where over 100,000 ethnic Armenians live.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made the appeal to Baku in a statement in which she said blocking the road increased tensions.

