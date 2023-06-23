Left Menu

Ukraine's financial results better in 2023, budget revenues up by 45% in May

Ukraine's financial results have improved this year, with budget revenues increasing by 45% in May compared to the same period a year ago, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said on Friday. Now almost 16 months into its war with Russia, Ukraine has been balancing its budget this year mostly through support from the European Union, the United States, the International Monetary Fund and other partners.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 20:30 IST
Ukraine's financial results better in 2023, budget revenues up by 45% in May

Ukraine's financial results have improved this year, with budget revenues increasing by 45% in May compared to the same period a year ago, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said on Friday.

Now almost 16 months into its war with Russia, Ukraine has been balancing its budget this year mostly through support from the European Union, the United States, the International Monetary Fund and other partners. "In 2023, we have much better financial results than a year ago. Thanks to strong financial support and comprehensive measures implemented by the government, we ensure a balanced budget and financing of critical expenditures, primarily in the social sphere," Marchenko said in a statement.

"Monetary and fiscal policies are under control," he said, adding that state budget revenues increased by 45% in May this year compared to May 2022. The government has already received nearly $22 billion in foreign financial aid so far this year. Marchenko also said that Ukraine's international partners had reiterated their commitment to provide $42.5 billion in budget support this year.

Marchenko told Reuters in an interview this week that Ukraine plans to reinstate government tax collection to pre-war levels next month in a push to comply with its IMF programme, scrapping exemptions and relief introduced since Russia's invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023