Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy orders audit of heads of military draft offices in regions

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 21:18 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy orders audit of heads of military draft offices in regions

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ordered the creation of a special commission on Friday to carry out an audit of heads of military draft offices in regions across Ukraine.

After meeting his top military commanders, Zelenskiy said the commission would be headed by General Oleksandr Pavliuk, who is first deputy defence minister. The decision follows Ukrainian media reports of corruption allegations against the head of a draft office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023