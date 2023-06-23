Ukraine's Zelenskiy orders audit of heads of military draft offices in regions

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ordered the creation of a special commission on Friday to carry out an audit of heads of military draft offices in regions across Ukraine.

After meeting his top military commanders, Zelenskiy said the commission would be headed by General Oleksandr Pavliuk, who is first deputy defence minister. The decision follows Ukrainian media reports of corruption allegations against the head of a draft office.

