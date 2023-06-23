Mali approves constitutional amendments in a referendum

BAMAKO, June 23 (Reuters) -

Malians passed changes in the constitution in Sunday's referendum with 97% of the vote, the West African country's electoral authority said on Friday.

The ruling military junta and regional powers have said the referendum will pave the way to elections in February 2024 and a return to civilian rule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)