White House still talking to China about advancing relations

The White House said on Friday that the U.S. and Chinese governments are still in talks to move their relationship forward, and that China still appears engaged.

Spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that he didn't think President Joe Biden's comment this week referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping as a dictator had undermined efforts to improve the countries' relations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)