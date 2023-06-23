Left Menu

White House still talking to China about advancing relations

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2023 23:36 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 23:36 IST
White House still talking to China about advancing relations

The White House said on Friday that the U.S. and Chinese governments are still in talks to move their relationship forward, and that China still appears engaged.

Spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that he didn't think President Joe Biden's comment this week referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping as a dictator had undermined efforts to improve the countries' relations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
2
Danone, Kellogg among 75 companies France has asked for price cuts - document

Danone, Kellogg among 75 companies France has asked for price cuts - documen...

 France
3
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
4
PayU India slashes its electricity emissions, powering India's rural financial inclusion with new climate finance mechanism

PayU India slashes its electricity emissions, powering India's rural financi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023