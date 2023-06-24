Left Menu

Russian mercenary boss vows to avenge army 'destruction' of his force; Moscow denies accusation

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2023 00:44 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 00:44 IST
Russian mercenary boss vows to avenge army 'destruction' of his force; Moscow denies accusation

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday accused the Russian military of destroying his fighters, without explaining his accusation, and vowed to stop the "evil" of the military leadership. The Defence Ministry quickly issued a statement saying Prigozhin's accusations "do not correspond to reality and are an informational provocation".

In a series of audio messages on his official Telegram channel, Prigozhin said the "evil" of the Russian military leadership "must be stopped", adding: "Those who destroyed our lads, who destroyed the lives of many tens of thousands of Russian soldiers, will be punished. I ask that no one offer resistance."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
2
Danone, Kellogg among 75 companies France has asked for price cuts - document

Danone, Kellogg among 75 companies France has asked for price cuts - documen...

 France
3
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Alarming' rise in diabetes globally by 2050- study; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: 'Alarming' rise in diabetes globally by 2050- study; US...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023