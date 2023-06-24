Left Menu

Military convoy on motorway connecting Moscow and southern Russia - regional administration

Military convoy on motorway connecting Moscow and southern Russia - regional administration

The government of the southern Russian Voronezh region urged residents to avoid the M-4 north-south motorway connecting Moscow to southern regions because a military convoy was on the move there, after the leader of the Wagner private militia suggested that he planned to oust Russia's military leadership.

The government said on its Telegram channel that the situation was under control and that measures were being taken to ensure public safety.

