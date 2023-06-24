N.Korea will expand response to stronger U.S. military measures - KCNA
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 24-06-2023 08:54 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 08:54 IST
North Korea will expand its response to stronger military measures and provocations by the United States on the Korean Peninsula "more overwhelmingly and aggressively", state media KCNA said on Saturday.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's "threats" for China to pressure Pyongyang expresses dangerous hegemonic mentality, KCNA said, citing a North Korean foreign ministry official.
