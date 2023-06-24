Russian M-4 motorway closed to traffic 400 km south of Moscow - regional governor

The governor of the Lipetsk region in central Russia said on Saturday that the M-4 motorway connecting Moscow with southern regions was closed to traffic at the border with the Voronezh region, some 400 km (250 miles) south of Moscow.

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin appeared to have sent an armed convoy of his Wagner fighters on a 1,200-km (750-mile) drive towards Moscow, having said that he intended to oust the military leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)