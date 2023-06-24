Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-06-2023 13:10 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 12:46 IST
Putin says Wagner mutiny is 'treason' in televised address
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an emergency televised address on Saturday that an "armed mutiny" by the Wagner Group mercenary force was treason, and that anyone who had taken up arms against the Russian military would be punished.

He said he would do everything to protect Russia, and that "decisive action" would be taken to stabilise the situation in Rostov-on-Don, a southern city where Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his forces had taken control of all military installations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

