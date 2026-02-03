Moscow Dismisses India's Alleged Halt on Russian Oil Purchases

The Kremlin dismissed on Tuesday the claims that India has decided to halt purchasing Russian oil, emphasizing its aspiration to strengthen its strategic partnership with New Delhi. This stance comes amid a significant trade deal between the U.S. and India, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Under the new deal, the U.S. will cut tariffs on Indian goods to 18%, down from the previous 50%. In return, India is expected to halt its purchasing of Russian oil and lower trade barriers, a move that has yet to be confirmed by Indian officials, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Moscow values its relationship with India and plans to reinforce its strategic ties despite the recent U.S. agreement. Russia remains focused on diversifying its international alliances, Peskov assured.

(With inputs from agencies.)