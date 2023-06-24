Italy says Russia is suffering internal consequences of its Ukraine invasion
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 24-06-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 14:44 IST
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday that the rebellion by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin shows Russia's invasion of Ukraine is backfiring against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Meloni "is following closely the events unfolding in Russia, which show how its aggression against Ukraine is causing instability within the Russian Federation," Meloni's office said in a statement.
