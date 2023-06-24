Left Menu

Italy says Russia is suffering internal consequences of its Ukraine invasion

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 24-06-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 14:44 IST
Italy says Russia is suffering internal consequences of its Ukraine invasion
Giorgia Meloni Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday that the rebellion by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin shows Russia's invasion of Ukraine is backfiring against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Meloni "is following closely the events unfolding in Russia, which show how its aggression against Ukraine is causing instability within the Russian Federation," Meloni's office said in a statement. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023