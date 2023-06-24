EU's Michel monitoring Russia situation, pledges 'unwavering' Ukraine support
European Council President Charles Michel said on Saturday he was "closely monitoring" the situation in Russia and was in touch with fellow European Union leaders and G7 partners.
"This is clearly an internal Russian issue," Michel, the president of the body that brings together the leaders of the EU's 27 member countries, said on Twitter.
He also said the EU's support for Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, was "unwavering".
