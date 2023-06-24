Pro-war nationalists in Russia say they will publish action plan to protect country
Pro-war Russian nationalists led by a former FSB security service officer said on Saturday they would soon publish a plan of action to respond to an armed mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group.
The Russian nationalist group, known as the "Club of Angry Patriots", said in a statement that a civil war could lead to a humiliating military defeat for the Russian army in Ukraine and warned that Russia was on the brink of catastrophe.
