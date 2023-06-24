German foreign minister discussed Russia with G7 partners

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has spoken to her counterparts within the Group of Seven industrialized nations about developments in Russia, the foreign ministry in Berlin said on Saturday.

"Foreign Minister Baerbock has just discussed the situation with the foreign ministers of the G7," said a ministry spokesperson, adding that the German government's crisis team was also meeting.

