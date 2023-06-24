Prigozhin says cash found near his St Petersburg office was for Wagner expenses

Mutinous Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday that boxes of cash found in vehicles near his office in St Petersburg by the FSB security service were to cover salaries and other expenses for his Wagner fighters.

Unconfirmed Russian media reports said the cardboard boxes contained 4 billion roubles ($47 million).

