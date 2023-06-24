Two held with Rs 8 crore heroin in Assam
Security forces arrested two persons and seized heroin worth over Rs 8 crore in Assams Karbi Anglong district, police said on Saturday. Das said 1.1kg of heroin was concealed in 87 soap boxes in a travel bag along with Rs 37,000 in cash.Police said the arrested persons were identified as L Pabhou Doney and H Thow, who were allegedly bringing the contraband from Manipur.
Security forces arrested two persons and seized heroin worth over Rs 8 crore in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Saturday. Bokajan subdivision police officer John Das said acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police and CRPF personnel stopped two persons near Janakpukhuri area under Khatkhati police station bordering Nagaland and seized the narcotics. Das said 1.1kg of heroin was concealed in 87 soap boxes in a travel bag along with Rs 37,000 in cash.
Police said the arrested persons were identified as L Pabhou Doney and H Thow, who were allegedly bringing the contraband from Manipur.
