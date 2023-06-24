Man dies due to electrocution in Nagpur

A 30-year-old man died of electrocution in the MIDC area here on Friday afternoon, police said.

Mahesh Fattelal Mhatre, a resident of Bhim Nagar, received a shock while removing the wires of an electrical pump at his under-construction house, police said.

He was rushed to Lata Mangeshkar Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

MIDC police has registered an accidental death case.

