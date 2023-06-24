Left Menu

Gurugram police arrests wanted notorious criminal Sandeep alias Bandar

Notorious criminal Sandeep alias Bandar, who was also on the radar of the National Investigation Agency has been arrested, police here said on Saturday.The National Investigation Agency NIA had declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh for providing information leading to the arrest of Sandeep, a close aide of jailed gangster Kaushal, they said.Police said an illegal pistol, six cartridges and a pulsar bike have been recovered from his possession.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 24-06-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 19:25 IST
Gurugram police arrests wanted notorious criminal Sandeep alias Bandar
  • Country:
  • India

Notorious criminal Sandeep alias Bandar, who was also on the radar of the National Investigation Agency has been arrested, police here said on Saturday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh for providing information leading to the arrest of Sandeep, a close aide of jailed gangster Kaushal, they said.

Police said an illegal pistol, six cartridges and a pulsar bike have been recovered from his possession. The wanted criminal was handling the illegal extortion business of gangster Kaushal for the last two years.

The accused was produced in a city court on Saturday and police have taken him on five days of police remand. According to police, they received a tip-off on Friday night that the Kaushal gang's shooter Sandeep alias Bandar, a resident of Naharpur Roopa, was about to leave on a bike from the Sector 38 area. On the basis of the information, a team arrested the accused after chasing him for a kilometre. ''The accused Sandeep alias Bandar is also a resident of gangster Kaushal's village Naharpur Roopa and a habitual offender. More than 10 cases, including that of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, extortion and illegal recovery and encounters with police, are registered against him in Delhi and Gurugram,'' Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Varun Dahiya said.

''He had joined the Kaushal gang in 2007. He has gone to jail many times. After being arrested in the murder of one Jaidev alias JD, he came out of jail on bail in September 2021 and started working for the Kaushal gang again along with dealing in the illegal extortion business of the gangster. ''We are questioning the accused after taking him on a five days police remand. We have also informed the NIA about the arrest of the criminal and NIA will also interrogate after taking him on remand,'' he added. According to officials, in the past one year, the NIA has raided the locations of gangsters operating in north India. It has also raided the hideout and house of Sandeep alias Bandar twice in October last year and in April, this year, during which some mobile phones were seized from his house.

The investigation revealed that Bandar was running the Kaushal gang, following which the Central agency declared a cash reward for leads on Bandar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023